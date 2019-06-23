|
|
In Loving Memory of
Margery Ann Reed Pike
Margery Ann Reed Pike passed away March 22, 2016 in Houston, Texas.
Margery was born on December 31, 1924 in Hazard, Kentucky to Roy Earnest and Ruth Freeman Reed. Margery's father, Roy was the owner and operator of Ajax Coal Co. of Bulan, KY.
In 1952 Margery met and married Union Producing geologist, Stuart James Pike while working as a lab tech at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. Two years later they moved to Shreveport, where they raised 3 boys.
Margery had a long, successful career in real estate. She served on the Shreveport Board of Realtors. A member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church for over thirtly years, she served there on the altar guild. Marge was also an active long time member of the Shreveport Garden Club, the Shreveport Yacht Club, Petroleum Club and Shreveport Geologic Auxiliary.
After the death of Stuart in 2011, Margery moved to Houston to be closer to her remaining family. In the last few years of her life she suffered from Alzheimer's disease yet she continued to enjoy weekly brunches in Montrose and trips to Galveston and occaisional visits to pubs to mingle amongst the locals.
Margery is survived by her two sons - Geoffrey Reed Pike, his two sons Alton Reed Pike and Nicholas Rheaume Pike, all of Houston, Texas and Jonathan Pike of Houston, Texas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; her nieces Nancy McBride and Mary Ruth Smith and their children. Her husband, Stuart, son Richard Stuart Pike and her sister, Mrs. Nancy Boggs of Russell, KY, preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank the many wonderful friends of Margery - particularly her longtime friends, the late Opal Geren and the late Marge Recknagel, as well as Recknagel's daughter, Marsha - who was dear to her heart. Also, special gratitude goes out to the many other people that over the years filled Margery's life with kindness, love and friendship - the Poindexter, Cotter, Wilson, Dykes, Cush, Bayliss, Whittaker, Mulkey, Fulco, Tuminello families amongst many others. Margery is remembered as a generous, caring, and loving mother and grandmother who was always upbeat and always there to help. She had a great sense of style in clothing, architecture, and collected contemporary art - notably Betty Friedenberg.
In her last gesture of goodwill and in accordance with her early background in medicine, Margery donated her body to the University of Texas Medical School. The family asks that remembrances be sent to the .
Published in Shreveport Times on June 23, 2019