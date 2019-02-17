|
Margie Jones Collins
Shreveport - Margie Jones Collins, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend went to be with her Lord Jesus on February 14th, 2019.
A memorial service for Margie Collins will be held Tuesday, February 19th, at 2pm at Aulds Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA. Randy Goudeau will be officiating.
Margie was born in Magnolia, Arkansas on February 6th, 1940. She was 23 when she married Richard Collins and spent 55 years happily married in Shreveport. She loved to see her Japanese Magnolia bloom and shared a love of red birds with her siblings. She frequently volunteered at her grandchildren's schools and scout troops where she was known by many as Granny Grunt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Velma Jones and half-brother Stanley Jones. She is survived by her husband, Richard Collins, son Richard Collins, Jr., daughter Jana Pruiett, grandchildren Brandon and Amber Pruiett, her siblings, Frances Smith, Lindell Jones, Mary Johnson, Brenda Waller, sister-in-law Lillian Stroud and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friend, Pat McGraw and many others who loved and cared for her deeply.
Special thanks to the staff at Regional Hospice, Home Instead, and Amedisys Home Health Care for the kind and loving care she received.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 17, 2019