Margie Mae Westbrook
Shreveport, LA - Margie Mae Atkins Westbrook, 92, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born in Athens, Louisiana on Sunday, January 1, 1928 to George Emmett and Myrtle (Hinze) Atkins.
Immediately following high school graduation (1945) she began her career with the Bell South Telephone Company where she remained until her retirement 41 years later.
Margie married her beloved husband, Arthur E. "Buddy" Westbrook on September 1, 1956. The following year they welcomed their son, William Donald Westbrook.
Margie was a social lady who immensely enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., as well as abroad. She was a member of the ladies' Red Hat Society and was also a member of a local women's dance group.
Margie is preceded in death by: her aforementioned parents; husband; their son; along with a brother, William P. Atkins.
She is survived by: brother, Emmett Reginald Atkins, of Homer (Lake Claiborne, LA); step-son, Arthur E. Westbrook, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home will host the visitation from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. with a family graveside service following at 2:00 p.m.
