Margie Maxine Williams Tynes Moore
Margie Maxine Williams Tynes Moore

Greenwood, SC - Margie Maxine Williams Tynes Moore, age 93 died peacefully in Greenwood, SC on August 16, 2020.

Maxine retired as Postmaster in Greenwood, LA. She was a member of DAR.

Her greatest love was family, and her happiest recent days were in February as she gathered with her beloved siblings celebrating sister Felice's 100 th birthday.

She was born in Haynesville, LA May 19, 1927 and was preceded in death by her parents, Iris and A.L. Williams, Sr.; husbands, Dennis Tynes and Joe Moore; sons Lambert and Timothy Tynes, and sister Gairy Williams Baker. She is survived by daughters Marcia Tynes Swafford ( John), Manitou Springs, CO; Patricia Tynes Bouknight (Randy), Greenwood, S.C., and Debra Tynes Moss (Danny), Tavernier, FL.; daughters-in-law Terry Tynes, Hudson, FL, and Diane Tynes, Bossier City, LA; her beloved siblings, brother A.L. Williams, Jr. Choudrant, LA; sisters Felice Dye Vicksburg, MS; Laverne Watters, River Ridge, LA; and Annette Banks Backus, Georgetown, TX; her adored 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Shreveport, LA when Covid restrictions are lifted. (A eulogy is posted at www.Blythfuneralhome.com)

For online condolences please visit www.blythfunerealhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.




Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
