Margo J. McGaha McGrawShreveport, LA - Margarite "Margo" Josephine McGaha McGraw born December 30,1927 was 92 years upon this earth. She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana and was a long-time resident of the Cedar Grove area. After a short illness, which did not have anything to do with COVID-19, she died surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Willis-Knighton Health Center.A graveside service honoring the life of Margo will held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Avenue. A visitation with the family will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Marshall Street Chapel. Officiating the service will be Reverend Tommy Allen of Temple Baptist Church.Margo was long time retired and was the matriarch of the family. She spent her time making her home comfortable with good food and socializing with family and friends. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Everyone knew her as the kind of woman who would cook all day until smells of collard greens, fried chicken, com bread and black-eyed peas became their memory of her. To her, food and love were synonymous, and she could think of no more loving way to nurture and provide for a family than to ensure that they were never hungry. She was the kind of person who did not love with pretense, bias or agenda. Her gift of conversation was honed to perfection, and it was not put on, she had a genuine interest in people. Everyone knew her as someone who loved to stir the pot, laugh loudly, cuss expertly and love unconditionally.She is preceded in death by all her husbands, her mother and father and all her siblings.She is survived by two sons, John B. McGraw and wife, Faye, and Johnny Ray McGraw and wife, Rita, both of Shreveport, LA; her daughter, Gloria Bennett of North Vernon, IN; her grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends with sad hearts.