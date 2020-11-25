Maria Armenakis SkamangasShreveport, LA - Maria Armenakis Skamangas, 85, fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness.Funeral services celebrating Maria's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1719 Creswell Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana with Father Ioannis Krokos officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 130 Stoner Avenue. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, followed by a Trisagion (prayer) service at 6:30 p.m.Maria was born April 20, 1935 to Irma Lee Mize and Achilles "Jack" Armenakis in Shreveport, LA. She graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1953. Soon after, she met the love of her life, Peter E. Skamangas, at a Greek wedding in Knoxville, TN and they married in 1954.Entertaining and cooking for family, friends and her church were some of Maria's greatest pleasures. For many years, she served as chairman of the baklava committee for the Greek Pastry Sale and the church food booth at the Red River Revel, serving on the food booth planning committee for the first Revel. Maria loved grocery shopping and coupon cutting, playing bridge, gardening, and lunching with her friends from the Byrd Class of '53. She had a caring and giving heart, never met a stranger and had a keen sense of humor that kept everyone in stitches.A dedicated and lifelong member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Maria was also a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society, Daughters of Penelope and the National Conference of Christians and Jews, serving on numerous committees in these organizations.Maria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 40 years, Peter E. Skamangas Sr.; her son, Peter E. Skamangas Jr.; her son-in-law, Terry "TC" Solice; sister, Nikki A. Booras and husband, Dan; brother, Demetrios "Jimmy" Armenakis and wife, Mary John; nephews, Stan Booras and Danny Booras; and great-nephew, James Stallworth.She is survived by her daughters, Annaleah Skamangas Solice and Lisa Skamangas; grandson, Matthew Solice and wife, Savannah; brother, Achilles A. Armenakis and wife, Wilma, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Maria is also survived by her fur baby, Sweetie.Honoring Maria as pallbearers are Charlie Booras, Christopher Booras, Steven Booras, Joe Dews, Conner FitzGerald, Michael Gaydos and Trey Tomasek.Serving as honorary pallbearers are Tim FitzGerald, Nick Jordan, Steve Lorant, Louie Mandrapilias, James Mijalis, Johnny Mijalis, Sammy Mijalis, Stephen Scivally, John Theo and Pete Theo.The family wishes to thank the staff at The Chateau at Montclair especially, Drs. David and Jordan Abdehou, Lorraine, Cynthia, Mary, Willie Mae and Roxanne. A special thank you to her nephew, Chris Booras who was like a son to Maria and was always there for her.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria's memory to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1719 Creswell Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101 or to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, 2307 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at all services.