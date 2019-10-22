|
Marian Alice Way Skerrett
Shreveport - A memorial service celebrating the life of Marian Alice Way Skerrett,98, will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Shreveport, 500 Common St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Interment will take place in the columbarium at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will follow with lunch for guests in the parlor. Officiating will be Dr. Pat Day assisted by Rev. Carl Rhoads.
Marian was born on May 10, 1921 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Hazel May and Edgar LeRoy Way and was received by our Lord and Savior on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Residing in Lafayette, for most of her life, she attended First Presbyterian Church and then Grace Presbyterian Church, where she was a deacon then an elder. She was always active in volunteer activities through church and community, including Idonian Club, Ceramic Club, PTA, Salvation Army, Pink Ladies and many other charities. She had insurmountable influence on young people through church, Sunday School, youth group, Girl Scouts, religious conferences, school activities, all while supporting her husband in his tremendous business and volunteer efforts.
She moved to Shreveport at age 90 and immediately joined First United Methodist Church of Shreveport and the Gleaners' Sunday school class. Continuing her community service she became involved in numerous church activities, including 2 circles, volunteering in the office and working with the knitting and ceramic groups.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ben Skerrett, III and son, Ben Skerrett, IV. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Ann Holloway and husband, Douglas of North Augusta, South Carolina and Jean Fouts and husband, Lonnie of Shreveport, Louisiana; son, Shelton Skerrett of Destin, Florida; 12 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Serving Marian as honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren: Bryan Holloway, Kristen Holloway, Jeffrey Holloway, Lance Fouts, Lane Fouts, Lacye Fouts White, Denny Skerrett, Stephen Bigelow and nephew, Brian Way.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Dan Moller, Mountclair Park Assisted Living, her CNA's, Lashon, Ella, Sherrie, Jasmine and others and Thompson Home Health and Heart of Hospice. A service will also be held for her friends at Montclair Park Assisted Living on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel.
"Put God first and everything else will fall into place." This was her philosophy, "living" out her faith in God. She was 98 years young with an amazing memory and sense of humor. She was always thinking of others. If you knew her, you were on her Christmas list.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Eternal Flame, 500 Common St., Shreveport, Louisiana 71101 or to a .
She was a very caring person who will be truly missed, but will live on through love and memories.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019