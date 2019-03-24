|
Marian Hinkle
Bossier City - Marian Louise (Schulz) Hinkle, of Bossier City, LA, born on June 6, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Myrtle H Schulz and the late Edward E Schulz, passed away at age 91 on March 16, 2019 surrounded by her children in Bossier City, Louisiana. She was a homemaker and wonderful mother & wife. Marian was married to the late Charles D Hinkle IV. She is survived by her daughters, Christine H Thompson (Richard), Sharon H Scales (Robert), Marsha H Pedro (Joseph), and Debra H. Geauthreaux (Guy); , 12 grandchildren; and , 23 great grandchildren. Marian enjoyed cooking for family, knitting & crocheting & playing out in her gardens. Memorials can be made in Marian's name to Kings Highway Christian Church . Memorial services, officiated by Reverend Dr. David Brice, on Monday, March 25 at 2:00 p.m. Kings Highway Christian Church, 806 Kings Highway, Shreveport, Louisiana, 71101, Visitation with the family will be at 1PM in the church in Parlor.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 24, 2019