Marie Armintor BarberShreveport - Services to celebrate the life of Marie Armintor Barber, age 79, will begin with a visitation at 10:00 am and a funeral service to follow at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Osborn Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Dennis Sims, Pastor of Ellerbe Baptist Church, and Dr. Larry Williams, Minister of Senior Adults at Broadmoor Baptist Church. A private family burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery.Marie was born July 2, 1940 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was a breast cancer survivor for nearly 35 years and passed away from natural causes on June 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Percy Barber, Jr.; her parents, Bradley P. Armintor and Nora Frealy Armintor; her brother, Bradley Armintor, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Ann Armintor.Left to cherish her memory are sons, Judge Brian H. Barber, Sr. and wife, Becca, Keven L. Barber and wife, Shannon; grandchildren, Brian, Jr., Brennan (Tractor), Batton, Bailey, Kimmer, and Sydney Barber; and nephews, Brett Armintor and Bradley Barber.Marie graduated from C. E. Byrd and attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in 1958. She then attended Centenary College in 1959 and graduated in 1962. Marie received her MA in Education degree from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches in 1965. She then completed her "Plus 30" in Education from LSU-BR, NSU and Louisiana Tech University.Marie was a Curriculum Coordinator and was honored as the Caddo Teachers' Association Educator of the Year, Elementary Division, in 1976. She was also honored as the Louisiana Parent Teachers Association Educator of Distinction in 1986.Marie enjoyed her memberships in the Chi Omega Sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa (Chaplain), P.E.O.(Chaplain), Phi Delta Kappa, Caddo Retired Teachers' Association (Treasurer), Louisiana Retired Teachers' Association as well as numerous other educational organizations through the years. Marie was also a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church and former member of Highland Baptist Church.There are no words that can accurately reflect how kind, sweet and gentle a person she was to everyone. The positive impacts she had on her family, friends and students are too numerous to count.Contributions, in lieu of flowers, should be directed to the Ellerbe Baptist Church youth fund.