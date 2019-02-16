Marie Flowers Doty



Shreveport - Mrs. Marie F. Doty entered into rest in her home on February 13, 2019, at the age of 85. Marie grew up in Shreveport, LA and attended St. Vincent's Academy and LSU Baton Rouge where she pledged Tri Delta. She also lived for many years in Baton Rouge, LA with her high school sweetheart and husband, Jerry Doty, where they shared a passion and career in Louisiana politics.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 10:30 am. Monday February 18, 2019, with interment to follow at Forest Park Cemetery.



Marie was born in New Orleans, LA on November 15,1933 to Julia Hunter Flowers and Joseph James Flowers of Columbus, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hartwell M. "Jerry" Doty Jr., and one sibling, Susan Flowers Fortson.



Marie is survived by her three daughters, Diane Mills and husband Scott of Shreveport, LA, Claire Kernaghan and husband Glenn of Converse, LA, Julie Bennett and husband Gregg of Prosper, TX, and son Jack A. "Bo" Smithwick Jr. and wife Emily of Shreveport, LA, stepson Douglas Doty and late wife Diane, stepdaughter Julia Doty; eight grandchildren, Ashley Garcie and husband Joey, Julia Kernaghan, Emily P. Bush and husband Stephen, William Doty, Geoffrey Doty, Zachary Doty and wife Kellie, Emily Allison Smithwick, and Jack P. Smithwick. Great grandchildren; Weston Garcie and Allison Grace Sepulvado.



Marie was a sweet "Little Mommie," one of the many nicknames that she endured by her children. After God and family, Marie loved her "Kitty Romo," the Dallas Cowboys, LSU Tigers, nonstop conservative politics, and her weekly bridge games. She was known by many as an excellent player of Duplicate.



Pall Bearers will be Weston Garcie, Joey Garcie, Scott Mills, Glenn Kernaghan, Douglas Doty, Geoffrey Doty, Zachery Doty, William Doty, Gregg Bennett, James Peyton, and Zachary Doty.



The family would like to thank Bluebirds Sitting Service for providing Marie and her family with such loving and caring sitters who worked tirelessly to keep her happy and comfortable. We would also like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their love and support.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019