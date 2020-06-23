Marie Gallimore Chandler
1925 - 2020
Marie Gallimore Chandler

Shreveport, LA - Marie Gallimore Chandler passed away June 20, 2020 at Christus Highland in Shreveport, Louisiana.

She was born to Merle and Raymond Gallimore on September 10, 1925 in Dugspur, Virginia.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Zane and Leonard, her sister Ruth Thurmond, her husband for over sixty years L.C. Chandler, and her grandson Aaron Chandler.

Her memory will be cherished by her children, Denise Worley and Randy Chandler, her grandchildren Lisa Dick (Ken), Jeff Worley, and Eleanor Chandler, and her great granddaughter Hailey Chandler Dick. She also leaves behind her sister Ann Howard of Roanoke, Virginia.

For 32 years, our mother worked as a quality control inspector at Morton Thiakol LAAP until they closed in 1994.

Mother was an amazing seamstress and quilt maker. She made sure each child and grandchild will be left with one of her quilts. Working in her vegetable garden with our dad gave her joy. She could grow the most beautiful roses.

Our mother kept joy in her heart no matter what she was going through. She was a survivor and a person of great strength.

You are with Daddy and Aaron now. I can only imagine how happy you must be. We were loved unconditionally our whole lives and you are still watching over your family. You are an angel.

We love you Mother. You were a caretaker in the best sense of the word.

A Graveside service, in her honor, will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Park in the Mausoleum Chapel at 11:00 AM.

We wish to thank Dr. Alan Borne for all his years of taking care of our mother. And, wish to thank staff and friends at Savannah Grand of Bossier City for their love and kindness.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Park
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
