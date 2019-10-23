Services
Marie McGough Cosse

Marie McGough Cosse Obituary
Marie McGough Cosse

Lenexa, KS - Marie McGough Cosse, 91, of Lenexa, KS, passed peacefully in the quietness of the night on October 22, 2019.

A graveside service will be held on Monday at Greenwood Cemetery, Shreveport, LA at 11 a.m., October 28, followed by a reception for friends and family at St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents Jewell M. and Elsie McGough, sisters Mary Jewell Nolan, Juanita Cheek, and Jo Ann Harris, brothers Sam McGough and Dwight McGough, husband John J Cosse Sr, and granddaughter-in-law Amy Lynn Cosse. She leaves behind son John J Cosse Jr and wife Susan, grandsons Michael J Cosse, Donald A Cosse, and Christopher J Cosse and wife Sara, three great-grandsons, Johnny, Maverick, and Lincoln, and three great-granddaughters, Katie, Caroline, and Macradee.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
