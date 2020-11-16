Marie Sepulvado Bedsole
Mansfield, LA - Funeral services for Marie Bedsole, 89, will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11 am , with Rev. Oliver Cagle and Rev. Toby Shaw officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Mansfield, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 5 pm - 7 pm.
Marie Sepulvado Bedsole was born June 16, 1931 in Converse to Richard and Magalene Sepulvado and passed away on November 15, 2020 at her home in Mansfield, LA. Marie was born and raised in Converse, LA and moved to Mansfield after graduating from Converse High School. She met her husband, Billy Ray, and they married and raised their family in Mansfield. Due to her sweet and generous nature, she was often referred to as "Sweet Marie!"
Marie was a dedicated wife and mother who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Meme. Marie had a vivacious personality and always made people around her feel welcome. She showed her affection through her delicious dinners. Marie loved to feed people. She embraced her gardening skills and always had gorgeous roses to show for it. Scores of hummingbirds showed up every year to enjoy her garden.
Marie's last few years included frequent trips to the beaches of Hawaii and the Gulf Coast with her family. Though fiercely independent, she allowed her family to take care of her the way she always took care of them, which meant being showered with love… and desserts!
Marie was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church in Mansfield. When she was no longer able to actively participate, she found other ways to worship at home.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Bedsole; parents Richard Sepulvado, Jr. and Magalene Sepulvado; brother Andrew Sepulvado; and sisters Rosie Bossier, Edna Keney and Josephine Ebarb.
She is survived by her four children, Travis and his wife LaNese; Sandra; Billie and her husband, Mark; and Beverly and her husband, Joey. Marie leaves behind grandchildren Billy, Jennifer, Stephen, Anna, Emma and Ryan, and great grandchildren, Amber, Colton, Emily, Addison and Madisyn. She is also survived by her brother, Prentice Sepulvado and many nieces and nephews. And last, but certainly not least, her constant canine companion, Jordan. "Sweet Marie" filled those around her with genuine warmth and love, and will always be remembered as a ray of sunshine.
We would like to thank Shica, Rolanda, Shonda, Rosie, Nydia and Linda for the wonderful care they took of Marie that allowed us to keep her at home with her family and friends over these last years. We also want to thank Cheryl, who helped us through her final time with us. The love and compassion that they gave to her and all of us will never be forgotten.
Honoring the life of Marie as pallbearers will be Harvey Bedsole, Karl Bedsole, Larry Bedsole, Mike Cooke, Timmy Airhart, Judson Reeves, Lynn Martin and Rhonny Valentine.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to Send Me Ministries, 8848 Dawes Lake Rd, Mobile, AL 36619; First Community Church of Mansfield, 125 Bedsole Lane, Mansfield, LA 71052; or any charity of your choice
.