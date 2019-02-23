Marilyn Annette Morgan Burch



Bossier City - Ms. Marilyn Annette Morgan Burch, 74, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held from 2pm until 3pm on Sunday, February 24, at First Baptist Church of Haughton, and a Memorial service will follow at 3pm. Officiating will be Justin Haigler of Simple Church.



Ms. Burch was a native of Greenville, TX and a resident of Bossier City, LA. She was a loving and devoted mother who never missed her sons' sporting events, cub scout meetings, church events, and school functions.



Ms. Burch was preceded in death by her parents, Brad and Myrtie Morgan; and sister, Charlotte Gilbert. She is survived by her sons, Eric Burch and wife Jennifer, Shawn Burch and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Ean, Ava, Gray, Madison, Landon, and Hannah Grace.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to .



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Basil Kasabali and his staff, nurse Lisa Warner, Dr. Nihar Patel, Dr. Leslie Sewell and her staff, and Laverne Sporter and her close friends that stayed by her side.