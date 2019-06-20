Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Hearron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Hearron


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Marilyn Hearron Obituary
Marilyn Hearron

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Eleanor Marilyn Hearron, 74, will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside with Rev. Jerry Gill, Rev. Lee Berthelot, Rev. Rob Miskowski, and Paul Davis officiating. Interment will follow at NW LA Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the funeral home.

Marilyn was born December 5, 1944 in Many, LA and went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2019. For the full obit, visit www.rose-neath.com
Published in Shreveport Times on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now