Marilyn Hearron
Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Eleanor Marilyn Hearron, 74, will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside with Rev. Jerry Gill, Rev. Lee Berthelot, Rev. Rob Miskowski, and Paul Davis officiating. Interment will follow at NW LA Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the funeral home.
Marilyn was born December 5, 1944 in Many, LA and went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2019. For the full obit, visit www.rose-neath.com
Published in Shreveport Times on June 20, 2019