Marion Ann Hendrix Slack
Marion Ann Hendrix Slack, aged 76, passed Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Bloom Assisted Living Home in Bossier City, after a short illness.
Marion was born July 15, 1943 in Haynesville, LA and attended Haynesville High School. She then went on to receive her nursing degree from South Arkansas University and had a long nursing career in the Monroe and Bastrop areas. Marion had a love for gardening and decorating. She was a genteel yet plain-spoken southern lady and was always quick with a smile. She loved her family most of all. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Pat and Terra Slack of Shreveport. Step grandsons Rorik and Benjamin Carter of Shreveport and John Hinchman of Columbia, SC. Nieces and nephews are, Shannon and Ken Betzing, Hope, Emery and Adleigh of Bossier City. Chris Coleman, Cody and Mary Celeste of Shreveport. Lee Ann and Brian Bechtel, Ashton and Peyton of Bossier City. Jenny and Matt Luna, Jackson and MacKenzie of Bossier City, Robert and Karla Austin, Jr, Andrew Scott Home, Andrew Austin and Madison of Magnolia, TX, Randy and Stephanie Austin, Matthew, Dawson, Dakota and Tripp of Conroe, TX, and Richard, Jay Jay and Dasha Austin of Lufkin, TX
A service of Memorial is planned for Friday, October 25 at The Bloom at Bossier community chapel, 4828 Medical Dr, Bossier City at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please send your love gifts to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at stjude.org.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019