Marion Eugene "Gene" Watson
Springdale - Marion Eugene "Gene" Watson, 78 of Springdale passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Springdale. He was born April 22, 1940 in Scott, Arkansas to Byron A. and Lillie Price Watson.
Gene served in the United States Army and was a Retired Police Officer. He was a Deacon at Pinecroft Baptist Church in Shreveport, LA where he was involved in the bus ministry. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a very funny and witty man.The family would like to give special thanks to all of his physicians and staff that cared for him, along with his fellow police officers and co-workers in Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nelwyn June "Nell" Watson, two sisters and four brothers.
Survivors include one son, Jacob Watson of Texas; three daughters, Lisa Ford and husband Johnny of Springdale, Kelley Elam and husband James of Gravette and Shelly Wilson of Springdale; two brothers, Dwight Watson of Conway and Dennis Watson and wife Pat of Louisiana; three sisters, Polly Stevenson of Springdale, Jewel Johnson of Louisiana and Virginia Cash and husband Walter of Alabama; and four grandchildren, Murle Elam, Walter Elam, Hunter Wilson, Sarah Elam and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Sisco Funeral Chapel of Springdale with Rev. Paul Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7pm at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, Arkansas or the , 108 E. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville, Arkansas 72703.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 21, 2019