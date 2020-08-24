Marion Randolph HedgcockShreveport - Randy was born June 30, 1951 in Monroe, Louisiana. She passed away August 24, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana, after a brief illness. Randy was predeceased by her mother, Ivy Bratton Brister Hedgcock, her father, Gerald Wilfred Hedgcock, her stepmother, Anne Anderson Hedgcock, and her sister-in-law, Mary Dykes Hedgcock.Randy is survived by her brother, Gerald Wilfred Hedgcock, Jr. and wife Beth, her sister, Ivy Hedgcock Frierson and husband, Archer, her step-sister, Louise Terzia, her step-brother, Ted Terzia, and wife Daphne, her step brother Andy Terzia and wife, Ivy, and nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews too numerous to name, but loved just the same.Randy was a graduate of C.E. Byrd High School, Class of 1969 and received her B.A. degree from the University of the South at Sewanee, Class of 1973. She received her M.F.A. from Northwestern State University at Natchitoches.Randy possessed a lifelong love of art, particularly painting, which she pursued with passion. The joy which painting gave Randy became an expression of her deep and abiding faith in God. Her joy in painting was shared by family, friends, and patrons who have been fortunate to collect her works over the years.Randy was always thankful for the gift of faith in Jesus Christ and the peace and comfort found in her strong belief that in life and death we all belong to God. She was truly a child of God.The family offers grateful thanks to Randy's caregivers of the past year, the staff, and nurses of Colonial Oaks.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Shreveport. 275 Southfield Road, Shreveport, LA 71105."For I am convinced that neither death, nor life,…. can separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord." Romans 8:38-39A private family service of interment will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.