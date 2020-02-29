|
Marjorie Burt Wiegand
Shreveport - A graveside service for Marjorie Burt Wiegand will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent. Officiating the service will be Reverend Mimi McDowell.
Marjorie was born on May 20, 1922 in Bossier City, Louisiana and passed away late in the evening on Friday, February 28, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana and by her own admission, "lived a great life".
If you spent any time with Marjorie, you were familiar with her fun-loving spirit and her wild sense of humor. She was a generous, lighthearted soul who enjoyed entertaining and being with people from all walks of life. She will be missed by those whose lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard B. Wiegand. She is survived by her son Rick and his wife, Joan; her grandson, Richard; her sister-in-law, Ella Burt and two great-grandchildren, Carlie and Taylor Wiegand.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Dixie Cook, a loving and devoted friend, for all of her help.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shreveport Rescue Mission, 901 McNeil St., Shreveport, LA 71101.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 9, 2020