Marjorie Carter

Marjorie CarterShreveport - Marjorie Grady Francis-Carter, age 90, passed away August 24,2020 due to complications from Dementia. Marjorie was born in Horatio, Arkansas to Issac & Lillian Grady on June 3, 1930 and was the youngest of five children. A graveside service will be held September 12,2020 at 1:00 PM at Forest Park West. Rev. Joe Donakey will be officiating the service.Marjorie moved from Horatio to Shreveport, La in 1947 with her husband Al Francis where they built their home, raised a family and shared many blessings until Al passed away in 2005. Marjorie married Robert Carter in the Spring of 2007 and they spent the remainder of her life together. Bob was by her side when she left this Earth.Marjorie was the epitome of beauty and grace. Marjorie was very talented in music and arts. She had a passion for music, had a natural ability to play the piano and began playing the piano at the young age of 3 years old,and was known for being a piano teacher at one time. She loved animals and would rescue, cats, kittens, dogs,puppies, squirrels, birds and any creature that needed love and a home. She loved her family and made everything beautiful just by being in the world. She had the gift to love all livings things when no one else did.Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents Issac & Lillian Grady, her sister Evelyn Madeson, brothers Wesley Grady and Bill Grady, husband Alfred Francis, daughters Angela Francis and Blair Francis.Marjorie is survived by her loving and devoted husband Rev. Robert Carter, two children, Michele Francis and Grady Francis, One sister Marie Fair, three step children, Bonita Davis, Beth Ackerman, John Carter, four grandchildren, Justin Raborn, Matthew Francis, Amanda Snider, and Breanne Acker, four great grandchildren, Brandon Wilson,Allisyn Francis, Alexzander Francis,Zackeri Snider, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.Special thank you to the loving staff at The Oaks of Louisiana for all the love and care they provided Marjorie. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to an animal rescue of choice in Marjorie's honor.