Mark Allen Morgan



Princeton, LA - Mark Allen Morgan, 50, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Mark was born on January 30, 1969, and was the son of Julius Wayne Morgan and late Mary Kate Butler and step mother, Dianne Morgan.



Mark was a Shreveport native and graduated from Huntington High School in 1988. Mark enjoyed his profession as a painter for Shreveport Parks and Recreation for the last 10 years, and sincerely loved his job. He was a very enjoyable person to be around and was loved by very many. Mark enjoyed Star Wars, science fiction, astrology, reading books, but most of all, spending time with his family.



Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Morgan Mir and husband Ahmed, granddaughters, Maddison and Anastasia; father, Julius Wayne Morgan; brothers, Robert Greg Morgan and wife Brenda, David Wayne Morgan and James Price Morgan; sister, Julie Morgan Hazel and husband Michael; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA. The family will begin receiving family and friends at 10:00 a.m. for visitation prior to the start of the service at the funeral home.



