Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Allen Morgan


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mark Allen Morgan Obituary
Mark Allen Morgan

Princeton, LA - Mark Allen Morgan, 50, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Mark was born on January 30, 1969, and was the son of Julius Wayne Morgan and late Mary Kate Butler and step mother, Dianne Morgan.

Mark was a Shreveport native and graduated from Huntington High School in 1988. Mark enjoyed his profession as a painter for Shreveport Parks and Recreation for the last 10 years, and sincerely loved his job. He was a very enjoyable person to be around and was loved by very many. Mark enjoyed Star Wars, science fiction, astrology, reading books, but most of all, spending time with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Morgan Mir and husband Ahmed, granddaughters, Maddison and Anastasia; father, Julius Wayne Morgan; brothers, Robert Greg Morgan and wife Brenda, David Wayne Morgan and James Price Morgan; sister, Julie Morgan Hazel and husband Michael; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA. The family will begin receiving family and friends at 10:00 a.m. for visitation prior to the start of the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at rose-neath.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Download Now