Mark Emmett Chapman Jr.
Gilmer, TX - Mark Emmett Chapman, Jr., was born November 6, 1944 in Shreveport, LA. He died on October 10, 2020 in Longview, TX.
Mark attended C.E. Byrd High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC. He later returned to Shreveport to care for his parents, pursue a creative outlet of photography, and raise his children as a devoted single father.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Mark Emmett Chapman Sr. and Corinne Chapman (nee Duncan); brother, Richard Emmett Chapman; first wife, Debbie Beedle; daughter, Jennifer Ann Chapman, and grandparents, Emmett Chapman and Annie Chapman (nee Thomas), and H.H. Duncan and Eugenia Duncan (nee Buie).
Mark is survived by his wife, Elaine Chapman (nee Myers); son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery Lee Chapman and Rachel Chapman (nee Skowronek); sister, Barbara Matkins (nee Chapman); sister and brother-in-law Anna Fay LaPlue (nee Chapman) and L. D. LaPlue, Jr.
Mark was a gift from God; a loving man cherished by family and friends. He was a creative gift-giver, devoted Bible student, appreciative of all things fun, and extremely patriotic.
Mark contributed to the lives of many as a loyal friend and devout Christian. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He was devoted to his wife, children, and dogs Gracie and Tye.
Pallbearers will be Jeffery Lee Chapman, Ross Dees, Dan Kesler, David LaPlue, Larry Dale LaPlue, Marty Marak, Jonathan Matkins and Tom Skowronek, with Richard Matkins serving as an honorary pallbearer.
A visitation will be held for Mark on Friday October 16, 2020 from 12:00-12:45 pm in the Kinkade Room at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 pm under the pavilion in Centuries Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be given in Mark's name to Hillsdale College, 33 E College St., Hillsdale, MI, 49242 or to Broadmoor Baptist Church Youth Group, 4110 Youree Dr. Shreveport, LA, 71105. Contributions may also be made to a charity of your choice
