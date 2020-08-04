1/1
Mark Fuller Dutton
Mark Fuller Dutton

Shreveport - Funeral services honoring the life of Mark Fuller Dutton will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Couch Chapel, 500 Common St, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Dr. Pat Day. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue. Mark will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Marshall Street.

Mark Dutton was born November 13, 1952 in Shreveport, Louisiana to parents Malcom and Betty Jo Dutton and passed away peacefully Friday, July 31, 2020 in Shreveport, following a brief illness.

Mark grew up in Shreveport and attended South Highlands Elementary School, Broadmoor Middle Laboratory School and was a part of the first graduating class from First Baptist Church School in 1971. He attended Northeast Louisiana University in Monore, Louisiana before returning to Shreveport to join his father and later his brother in the family farm business, Longmeadow Farms. He has been farming ever since. Mark enjoyed many years of riding his Harleys and spending time at Lake Bistineau, where he loved boating, skiing and jet skiing with his friends and family. He also was an avid Saints and LSU football fan. A lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, he will always be remembered for his kindhearted gentle soul.

He is preceded in death by his father, Malcom D. Dutton; his sister-in-law, Donna H. Dutton and brother-in-law, John Ready.

Mark is survived by his mother, Betty Jo Dutton; sister, Donna Ready; brother, Brad Dutton; niece, Brittanye E. Coutee and husband, Lance; nephews, Justin Ready and fiancé, Layla King, Daniel Ready and Bradford Dutton, Jr. and great-nephews, Landon and Hayden Coutee.

Honoring Mark as pallbearers will be Eddie Hughens, Bryan Gandy, Jon Sonnenberger and George Hodges. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Roy Burroughs, Gerald Pinchera, Robert London, Donald Ray Johnson, and Robbie Anderson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Willis-Knighton Pierremont for their care and compassion, especially, Johanna, Courtney, Tracie, Dr. Liu and Dr. Desai.

The family suggests any memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 500 Common Street, Shreveport, Louisiana, 71101.






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
August 4, 2020
The memories of this good friend will always outweigh the sadness of losing him. My friend went home to where the barbeque is never ending, the Harley starts first time -every time and where the Saints win the Super Bowl Every Year. RIP Shark Man.
Bryan Gandy
Friend
August 4, 2020
Mark Rip buddy we all will miss you.You were always there at the football games or bar b ques and it just want be the same without you there.
Steve Montgomery
Friend
August 4, 2020
Mark you will truly be missed.You were a gentle soul and this world will not be the same.
Mary ann Jones
Friend
August 4, 2020
he was a good friend and fun to be around. we will all miss him!
mattie goodwin
Friend
