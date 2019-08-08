|
Mark Galloway
Shreveport - Mark Warren Galloway, age 69, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, LA.
He was born September 7, 1949 in Tulsa Oklahoma to Doris and T. Z. Galloway. He is preceded in death by Father, T. Z. Galloway and sister Linda Matthaei.
Mark is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sherry Williams Galloway, son, Shawn Galloway of Shreveport, LA and daughter Amanda Geltemeyer, husband Glenn Geltemeyer and grandchildren Drew and Allison of Coppell, TX, Mother Doris Galloway of Shreveport, LA and sister Janet Galloway and husband Ron Galloway of Hot Springs, AR. Sister-in-law Michel Williams Garvie, husband Herbert Garvie and niece Haley Garvie of Elgin, TX, Father-in-law George Williams of Bartlett, TX and many nieces and nephews in TX, WA and AR.
Mark is a 1967 graduate from Woodlawn High School. He attended LSUS and served in the US Air Force from 1968 to 1975 when he was Honorably Discharged. Mark retired from Overton Brooks VA Medical Center - Shreveport in 2008 after 37 years, as an air conditioning and refrigeration mechanic.
Over the years, there were many hobbies, interests and activities which included water skiing, bass fishing and creating pen and ink wildlife drawings. He loved the New Orleans Saints and enjoyed a good-natured rivalry with his Cowboy loving grandson Drew.
Mark aka Weatherdoctor had a lifelong love of motorcycles. He was a retired member of the Veterans of Vietnam motorcycle club. He served as the Region III Representative. Mark participated in and helped organize many fundraising events for veterans during his time with the club. He was instrumental in starting the Vet4Vets motorcycle rally held every year to buy unfunded items for the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
Mark was a member of Saint Stephen Lutheran Church, Shreveport where he met his wife Sherry over 50 years ago.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Saint Stephen Lutheran Church, 8400 Kingston Road, Shreveport, LA. A light lunch will follow in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Stephen Lutheran Church.
A special thank you to the many health care providers who took care of Mark over the years.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 8, 2019