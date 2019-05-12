|
Mark H. Smith
Shreveport - Mark H. Smith passed away of natural causes on Friday, May 3, 2019 at his camp on Caddo Lake. Private services were held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Dr. Pat Day officiating.
He is survived by Catherine Pringle Smith, Mary Elizabeth and Henry Smith of Shreveport, LA, and Kyle, Chad, and Josh Smith of Atlanta, GA.
Mr. Smith was a graduate of Southern Missouri State University, where he was a member of the baseball team and the university orchestra. He was CEO of numerous medical technology companies and finished his career as co-founder and CEO of ABEO, Anesthesia Billing and Practice Management Company of Dallas, TX.
Memorials may be sent to the Caddo Lake Institute, 400 Edwards St., Shreveport, LA 71101, or Southfield School, 1100 Southfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 12, 2019