Mark Stephen Tuminello
Greenwood - Mark Stephen Tuminello of Greenwood, LA. has made his way into Heaven. Mark was born in Shreveport, LA. on December 14, 1964 and passed away on November 24, 2019 in Greenwood. Mark is preceded by his father Sam Tuminello. Mark leaves behind his loving Mother; Doris Wheeler, his sister Rita Ryan and brother John Tuminello. Mark was loving father and always had a tender heartfelt way with his kids. He leaves behind five lovely children; Alex Tuminello, Jennifer Grant, Brianna Tuminello, Stephen Tuminello and Christian Korsmo, as well as three wonderful grandchildren Asher & Heide Grant and Brooks Tuminello. Mark was a guitarist extraordinaire; he was a natural with a guitar and several other musical instruments and was happiest when entertaining. We who have known and loved him are greatly saddened by his untimely departure but are consoled knowing that he's playing for our Heavenly Father on the stages of Heaven.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019