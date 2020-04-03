|
Marlene Brown
Shreveport - Marlene "Molly" Brown, 67, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born May 9, 1952 in Natchez, MS; the daughter of Burl and Ruby Little. Molly is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 16 years Ronnie Brown and sister, Frances Toups.
Molly loved to garden and restore antiques. More important to her than that were her grandchildren, for they truly were her life. Her whole family meant the world to her.
She was an agent for Security Plan Insurance for some 30 years. She loved the people she worked with and became a trusted friend to many of her customers.
Molly was one of those people that "to know her was to love her". Her kindness and love of laughter had an impact wherever she was.
Left to cherish her memory is her sons, Jeff Free and Josh Free; Grandchildren, Jonathan Free, Gavin Free, Mitchell Free, Austin Free, Ava Free and Jacob Free; numerous extended family and friends, including her nephew, Don Hemperly, with whom she shared a special bond.
Molly's family wants to extended a special thank you to Dr. Anil Veluvolu, MD and staff for the kind and compassionate care given to their mother.
The family wishes that memorial donations be made to St. Joseph Hospice Foundation, 17732 Highland Road, Suite G, Box 241, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Due to the COVID-19 situation the family will have a Celebration of Life for Molly at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020