Marquetta Farrington
Benton - Mrs. Marquetta Farrington, age 71, of Benton, LA passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. She was born on December 30, 1948 to Frank Maxwell and Margorie Lee Hutson Moore in Springhill, LA and was a retired food technician with the Bossier Parish School Board. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and cooking.
She is survived by two daughters, Maudece LeAnn Farrington and Sally Francis Farrington, both of Benton, LA; two brothers-in-law, Paul Farrington and Mark Farrington, both of Springhill, LA; nephew, Richard Farrington of Logansport, LA, and a cousin, Stephanie (Bobby) Grantham of Benton, LA.
Mrs. Farrington was preceded in death by her husband, Eloy Farrington; her parents and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Farrington.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at the Springhill Cemetery, Springhill, LA with interment to follow, under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020