Deacon Martell Anderson Jr.
Deacon Martell Anderson Jr.

Graveside service for Deacon Martell Anderson Jr., 71, will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday August 9th, 2020 at New Boggy Baptist Church Cemetery, 6824 CR 322, Panola, Texas. Pastor Bryten Johnson, officiating. Open visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m at Good Samaritan Funeral Home, 2200 Laurel Street, Shreveport, La. On Sunday, August 9, 2020 he will lie in state at New Boggy Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m.

Deacon Anderson entered into eternal rest n August 2, 2020. He was an Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Lindell Howard Anderson, daughter; Danielle Nicole Anderson, two granddaughters, D'Arielle and Brielle; one sister Carolyn A. Dixon, two brothers, Dwiett (Tammy) Anderson, Austin, Texas and Louis (Jackie) Anderson, Bossier City, Louisiana a host of relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Karla Querbes and Dr. Stewart of WK North Medical Tower and Dr. Derek Robinson, Chicago, IL.




Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
2200 Laurel Street
Shreveport, LA 71133-3585
(318) 221-7337
