Deacon Martell Anderson Jr.



Graveside service for Deacon Martell Anderson Jr., 71, will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday August 9th, 2020 at New Boggy Baptist Church Cemetery, 6824 CR 322, Panola, Texas. Pastor Bryten Johnson, officiating. Open visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m at Good Samaritan Funeral Home, 2200 Laurel Street, Shreveport, La. On Sunday, August 9, 2020 he will lie in state at New Boggy Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m.



Deacon Anderson entered into eternal rest n August 2, 2020. He was an Army Veteran.



He is survived by his wife, Lindell Howard Anderson, daughter; Danielle Nicole Anderson, two granddaughters, D'Arielle and Brielle; one sister Carolyn A. Dixon, two brothers, Dwiett (Tammy) Anderson, Austin, Texas and Louis (Jackie) Anderson, Bossier City, Louisiana a host of relatives and friends.



Special thanks to Dr. Karla Querbes and Dr. Stewart of WK North Medical Tower and Dr. Derek Robinson, Chicago, IL.









