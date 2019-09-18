|
Martha Brooks (Samuel) (Hodnett) Stein
- - Martha Brooks Stein ended her earthly journey on August 29, 2019, at Northshore Health and Rehab in Loveland, Colorado. It began on October 10, 1946, when she was born to Brooks and Betty Wall Stein.
She became known as Martha Samuel, when her mother remarried and the family relocated in Minden. There, she was joined by two brothers. Martha grew up in Minden, attending Minden High School.
After graduating from Louisiana Tech, she became Martha Hodnett when she married husband Gary. They lived in Shreveport where Martha was a teacher for many years.
When she retired, Martha reconnected with her father and moved back to Colorado. She became Martha Brooks Stein and spent many happy years there until his passing.
Martha was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Samuel; father, Brooks Stein; step-father, S.B. Samuel, Jr.; brother, Tim Samuel; and her beloved grandmother, Mae Dawson. She is survived by her brother, Dawson Samuel and wife Sandra; nephew, Will Samuel; niece, Katie Samuel and husband Thomas; special aunt, Pattie Dawson; sister-in-law, Sandra Futch; and many cousins.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Anyone wishing to remember Martha is invited to make a donation in her memory to Minden-Royal Family Kids Camp, a faith-based summer camp for kids in foster care. Donations can be made through www.4hiskids.com or by check payable to RFKC mailed to 407 Fort Street, Minden, La 71055.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 18, 2019