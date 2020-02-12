|
Martha Elizabeth Terzia Hannigan
Shreveport - A Memorial Service for Martha Elizabeth Terzia Hannigan, 68, will be held to celebrate her life at Ellerbe Road Baptist Church, 10705 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Dennis Sims will officiate. A reception will follow immediately in the Fellowship Hall.
Martha passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on Monday, February 10, 2020. She never wavered in her faith as a Christian.
Martha was born on July 5, 1951 in Monroe, Louisiana to Mary Ann Welsh Gardner and Fensky Conroe Terzia. She graduated from C. E. Byrd High School and received her BA in Child Development from Louisiana Tech University, Ruston and a BA in Education from LSU Shreveport. Martha married Michael Edward Hannigan on December 21, 1974, and they recently celebrated 45 years of marriage. As active members of Ellerbe Road Baptist Church, Martha and Mike grew together in their Christian faith as mentors to young married couples and teens. Martha was loved for her kindness and happy spirit. Martha was a teacher at Mooretown Elementary for 30 years where she poured love and learning into the hearts of a 1000 preschoolers.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann Welsh Gardner and Fensky Conroe Terzia along with Mike's parents, Pinky and Bob Hannigan, all whom she adored. She is survived by her loving husband, Mike and her boys, Ryan Hannigan and wife, AshLee and Austin Hannigan and wife, Katy. She was Mimi to her grandchildren, Kamryn, Elijah, Isaiah, Lucy of Mansfield, Texas and Cali, Kelsa, and Kalix of Burleson, Texas. These grandchildren were such a blessing to her. Martha will be forever missed by her sisters, Margaret Terzia Clausen and Amye Terzia Wilson. Martha was an amazing aunt to her nieces and nephew, Gretchen and Craig Clausen and Olivia Wilson.
In memory of Martha, the family suggests donations may be made to Carla's Haven, YMCA NWLA, 850-B Olive Street, Shreveport, LA 71104, a women's assistance program, dear to her heart or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020