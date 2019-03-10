Martha Etta Scott



Shreveport - Graveside services for Martha (Mott) Scott, 98, will begin at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 11, 2019, in the Mausoleum at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Ave. Visitation will be held prior to services from 12:30 until 1:30 pm on Monday, March 11, at Osborn Funeral Home.



Martha was born on July 17, 1920, in McNeil, AR and passed away on March 7, 2019, in Shreveport, LA. Her twin sister, Mary McLaughlin Gatlin preceded her in death on May 4, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Walter Scott; her parents, Laura and Jim McLaughlin; five brothers; two sisters; three nephews; and a niece. She is survived by her seven nieces, Betty Aldridge (Charles, Rhonda and Jeff), Linda Walker (Stacey, Mike and Joe, (deceased), Carolyn Gatlin (Marci and Loren); and two nephews, Ricky and Becky McLaughlin (Stephanie and Lisa and children) and James and Vonda Dees (Mike, Randy and children).



Having no children of her own, she claimed her twin sisters two children, James and Joan Gatlin Brian; their children became her grandchildren, Marci Gatlin Hicks of Shreveport, LA, Loren Gatlin (Dana) of Vero Beach, FL, Clint Brian (Leslie) of Tulsa, OK and Clay Brian (Megan) of Orlando, FL. She became a bonus great-great grandmother for their children: Joey Hicks, Jazlyn Gatlin, Mia, Carter (deceased) and Gavin Brian, and Savannah, Caroline and Georgia Brian.



She had multi-generational nieces and nephews of both the McLaughlin, Scott and Dees families. She boasted of one great-great-great granddaughter Lily Castillo, 3. She had one living sister-in-law, Edith Scott, of Nomandee, TX, and her three daughters and their families.



Martha loved God, her family and friends. She also loved gardening and fishing. She had a great sense of humor and cherished all the children she cared for over the span of twenty-five years in the nursery of Haynes Avenue Baptist Church, her favorite charity was St. Jude's. To know her was to love her.