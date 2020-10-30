Martha Irene Mann Ellis



Martha Irene Mann Ellis passed away on October 23, 2020. A few weeks before, she had celebrated her 100th birthday. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 19, 1920, shortly after the Great Flu, and she left this life during the present pandemic.



Martha lived through a long stretch of history. During the Depression, her family responded to many challenges. As a young woman, she saw her husband, William Thomas (Bill) Ellis, ship off to fight in World War II. While he was in Europe, Martha gave birth to their first child, a daughter, Bernadette Elaine. And after her husband returned, they celebrated the birth of a son, William Thomas, Jr.



After living in the Atlanta area, Martha and her young family of four moved and settled in Shreveport, Louisiana. In 2015, after Bill's passing, she moved to live near her son, in Dallas.



Throughout her life, Martha shared a quiet and generous spirit. Each week during the polio epidemic, she visited and read to people in iron lungs. Later, both independently and as part of her church, she visited convalescent homes, and she responded to neighbors' and church members' needs. On a regular basis, she also donated to charities that touched her heart.



Remarkably enough, even during rather isolated months of the 2020 lockdown, she focused on the positive and on others' needs. Self-pity simply didn't seem to be part of her world view. Throughout her life, she was dignified and gracious, and she was also a woman who thought for herself.



Kings Highway Christian Church played a large role in Martha's and Bill's lives. As decades-long members, they valued the spiritual inspiration and the many friendships and community the church offered. In her spare time, Martha played the piano and painted from nature, and throughout her life, she enjoyed reading.



Most of all, Martha dedicated her life to her family. There, time and again, she proved herself to be the family's anchor. Over the years, she remained solid, steady, strong and loving. She will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her son, William Thomas (Tom) Ellis, Jr.; daughter, Elaine McCreight; grandchildren, Eron Ellis, and Kevin and Colin McCreight; and great-grandchildren, Eli and Toby McCreight. Geoff Strickland, another family member close to Martha, also survives her.



Martha is now in Shreveport, buried next to Bill, her husband of almost 75 years. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.









