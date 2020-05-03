|
Martha Jane Smith
Shreveport - Martha was born on October 20, 1937, to Russell and Nell Smith and passed on April 30, 2020, at home in Shreveport, Louisiana, with family members by her side. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Martha lived a full and productive life. She and husband Bill "Buddy" of over 60 years, raised three children: Bill, Jr. (Terri) of College Station, Texas, Russ (Maria Elena) of Coppell, Texas, and Susan McLeod of Denver. In addition to the children, she is survived by many grandchildren, great- grandchildren; a brother, "Buddy" Dial; and sister, Carolyn Stapleton of Alabama; and a host of friends.
Martha was a Life Member of the Shreveport Symphony Guild, Shreveport Opera Guild, and Shreveport Little Theatre Guild. She served as president of Symphony Guild (2010-2012), Board Member for many years, and recipient of the ELEANOR COLQUITT VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR award in 2016. She was president of Shreveport Little Theatre Guild (1993-1994) and (2014-2015), Board Member for many years, and recipient of the GUILDA AWARD for outstanding commitment to the SLT. She was the recipient of the JOHN WRAY YOUNG AWARD (1994 and 1999) for her dedication to the SLT Guild. Mrs. William W. Smith "Martha" was an outstanding volunteer, from serving as chairman for SLT Galas to hosting membership events at her home. Martha and Bill were sponsors of the Wideman International Piano Competition "MARTHA AND WILLIAM W. SMITH AWARD" presented each year in December at Centenary College. They were active supporters of the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, Shreveport Opera, and Shreveport Little Theatre, in addition to many other community endeavors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shreveport Little Theater, Shreveport Opera, or the Shreveport Symphony Guild.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 3 to May 10, 2020