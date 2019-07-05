|
Martha Jean Scott Williams
Shreveport - Martha Jean Scott Williams, affectionately known as Jean transition peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Mount Olive Baptist Church 7307 Liberty Street, Shreveport, Pastor C. F. Williams, officiating. Open visitation Friday, July 5, 2019 2:00-8:00 pm at J S Williams Funeral Home 1104 Pierre Ave. Interment Monday July 8, 2019 12:00 p.m. Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery 7970 Mike Clark Road Keithville Louisiana.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 5, 2019