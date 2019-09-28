Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Longino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Longino


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Longino Obituary
Martha Longino

Shreveport, LA - Martha Sue Nichols Longino, age 90, passed away on Thursday September 26, 2019. Martha was born November 15, 1928 in Oak Hill, West Virginia to Clarence and Dolly Nichols. She was a woman of great faith and was a member Kingston Road Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, I.B. Longino; five children, Barbara Webster (James), Karen Leon, Byron Longino (Linda), Kathy Longino, and John Longino; nine grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin brothers, Donald and Ronald Nichols.

She is preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.

A visitation for Martha will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will occur Sunday, following the visitation at 2:00 PM. An interment will occur after the service in Centuries Memorial Park. Reverend Scott Shirley will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Martha's memory to Kingston Road Baptist Church, 8900 Kingston Rd., Shreveport, Louisiana 71118. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com for the Longino family.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now