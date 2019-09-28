|
|
Martha Longino
Shreveport, LA - Martha Sue Nichols Longino, age 90, passed away on Thursday September 26, 2019. Martha was born November 15, 1928 in Oak Hill, West Virginia to Clarence and Dolly Nichols. She was a woman of great faith and was a member Kingston Road Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, I.B. Longino; five children, Barbara Webster (James), Karen Leon, Byron Longino (Linda), Kathy Longino, and John Longino; nine grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin brothers, Donald and Ronald Nichols.
She is preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.
A visitation for Martha will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will occur Sunday, following the visitation at 2:00 PM. An interment will occur after the service in Centuries Memorial Park. Reverend Scott Shirley will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Martha's memory to Kingston Road Baptist Church, 8900 Kingston Rd., Shreveport, Louisiana 71118. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com for the Longino family.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 28, 2019