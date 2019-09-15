|
|
Martha Loraine Pike Pruett
Memphis, TN - Martha Loraine Pike Pruett, a longtime Shreveport resident, died in Memphis, Tenn., on September 7, 2019. Born February 19, 1918, to Martin Edward and Allie Newman Pike, Martha ("Snookie") had many gifts, including hospitality, resiliency, a unique, playful enthusiasm, and a remarkably quick wit. She also could create a meal out of nothing and an unforgettable tea party anywhere.
Martha married James Herschel Pruett in 1938. In the 1960s, she began a 20-year career as an elementary school cafeteria manager. She often said that of all the things she had ever done, "Pruett was most proud that I became a cafeteria manager." For many years, she was Pruett's primary caregiver until his death in December 1992. She was a committed Christian and faithful church member all her life.
Martha also is preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters (Mary Ellie Pike Dupree and Artelia Pike Ray), and brother (Martin Edward Pike II). Surviving relatives include one son, James Marstan Pruett (wife, Faye); three grandchildren -- Jon Davis Pruett (wife, Lisa), Allyson Lynn Pruett Parkinson (husband, Daniel), and Jed Pike Pruett; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private burial will be at Forest Park West in the near future.
Memorial offerings may be made to the Norton Art Gallery or .
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 15, 2019