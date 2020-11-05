Martha Louise Key Albritton
Homer - Our mother, Martha Louise Key Albritton, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born in the Homer Oilfield on October 9, 1925, to the union of Tom and Mary Olive Ross Key. Mother spent her entire childhood in the oilfield until graduating from Homer High School in 1942 to attend Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA.
She was a very supportive mother who loved her family dearly. A most devoted employee of the Homer National Bank for forty years, she made many lifelong friends throughout the community. First Baptist Church was our mother's second home where she faithfully gave generously of her time and baking talent. Her life was a witness of her faith in her Lord.
Mother is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon Theron Albritton, Sr.; daughter, Martha Kay A. McKay; son, Gordon Theron Albritton, Jr.; sister, Kathleen Key Bays and husband Cortez; and brother, Thomas R. Key.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Linda Albritton McKenzie of Homer; son, Bradley Key Albritton and wife Beverly of Shreveport; sisters-in-law, Frances A. White and Peggy P. Albritton of Shreveport; four grandchildren, Melissa M. Barnette and husband Matt of Homer, Kathryn McKay Simpson and husband Taylor of Baton Rouge, Bradley Cole Albritton of Houston, and Peyton Layne Albritton of Shreveport; five great-grandchildren, Alex Barnette, Ben Barnette, Eva McKay Simpson, Jack McKay Simpson, and Sam McKay Simpson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Friends wishing to honor our mother may contribute to the First Baptist Church of Homer's "I Love My Church" Fund, the Baptist Children's Home, Arlington Cemetery, or the charity of the donor's choice
.
Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church of Homer, LA, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., followed by the service at 2:00 p.m. Officiating the services will be Rev. Kathryn "Katie" McKay Simpson and Rev. Brian Thurman.
Our family wishes to thank the compassionate care givers at Claiborne Memorial Medical Center in Homer, the Glen Skilled Nursing Facility in Shreveport, Willis Knighton North in Shreveport, and the Post Acute Medical Specialty Facility "PAMS" in Shreveport.