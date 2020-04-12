|
Martha Lyn Brightwell Ritter
Martha Lyn Brightwell Ritter was born April 16, 1957 in Carthage, Texas, to Bettie and Irving Brightwell. She passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home.
Martha grew up in East Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana, and spent her adult life in Baton Rouge and Shreveport. She married her high school sweetheart, Glen, in 1977. They moved to Baton Rouge, where she worked for the LSU Athletics department to put Glen through veterinary school. In 1983 and 1986, they welcomed their daughters, Ashley and Courtney. Also, in 1986, they returned to Shreveport to be close to their tight-knit family.
Martha was a devoted mother who would do anything for her children. She was an active member of their school and worked as a room mom throughout their time in elementary and middle school. Her bond with her mother, Bettie, was exceptionally close throughout their lives. Martha was known for her exemplary cooking and cake decorating, generous gift-buying and love of animals. She opened her home to her daughters' many friends, many of whom considered her a second mom. Martha never knew a stranger and made friends every time she left the house. Her close friends included some she had known since childhood.
Martha was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Glen A. Ritter; her daughters, Ashley Font and husband Christopher, and Courtney Kennedy and husband Paxton; mother, Bettie Brightwell; sister, Cindy Walker; niece, Dr. Stephanie Sockrider and husband Dr. Christopher Sockrider. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jack Kennedy, Noah Kennedy, Amelia Font and Knox Kennedy; as well as grand-nephews, Benjamin, Walker, Grant and Henry Sockrider.
Her family plans to celebrate her life when they can gather in a large group.
