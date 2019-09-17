|
Martha Rose West Wyche
Shreveport, La - Martha Rose West Wyche long time Shreveport - Bossier area resident died Saturday, September 14, 2019. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18 at Rose-Neath Cemetery on Swan Lake Rd., Bossier City, LA. Following the services, there will be a reception over lunch at Silver Star Steakhouse in Bossier City, LA.
Martha was born in San Antonio, TX to Thelma and Ira West. After finishing high school in San Antonio, she moved to Shreveport, LA and began working for Delta Airlines. She would remain in the travel industry for over fifty years until she retired. With many years and friends acquired at Delta, she started her career in the travel agency business. For over forty years she was with several local agencies and her own business, Wyche Travel Agency, Inc. With a love of travel, she took groups and trips to Europe and the Pacific. Hawaii was her favorite destination. She was always ready to go somewhere and have you go along.
She was a loving and caring mother to her children and family. To her friends, she was very dear, giving, and thoughtful.
Preceding her in death are her sisters, Mary Jane Scholz, Nelda West, and Maxine West; her son, William W. Wyche. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Thorman of San Antonio, TX; her son, Thomas Wyche and wife, Bobbie, Benton, LA; niece, Cheryl Wood, Bastrop, TX; niece, Patricia Becker and husband, Michael, Rockdale, TX; niece, Sandra Scholz, Rockdale, TX; nephew, Wayne Scholz and wife, Lynn, Plano, TX; nephew, David Thorman, San Antonio, TX; nephew, Robert Armistead and wife, Julie, Round Rock, TX; and nephew, James Armistead and wife, Bridgette, Kansas City, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be to the First United Methodist Church of Shreveport, the , or a .
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019