Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA
Martha Washington McJunkins Price


1924 - 2019
Martha Washington McJunkins Price Obituary
Martha Washington McJunkins Price

Bossier City, La - Services for Martha Washington McJunkins Price will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Ben Brewster of Airline Church of Christ. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Saratoga Cemetery, Saratoga, AR. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier.

Martha was born in Saratoga, AR on February 22, 1924 and passed away February 26, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She liked sewing, quilting, bird watching and used to be an avid Canasta player.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lannie B. Price; parents, Samuel Alexander McJunkins and Elizabeth Alice Russell McJunkins and eight siblings.

Martha is survived by her daughter, Wilma Ann Taylor and husband, Frank W., Jr.; sons, Michael D. Price and wife, Linda A. and Paul H. Price, all of Bossier City, LA; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Bossier Kids in c/o Airline Church of Christ or to the Saratoga Cemetery Association.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 28, 2019
