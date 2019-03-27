Martha Woodson Fulco



Shreveport, LA - Martha Woodson Fulco, 96, passed away on March 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Broadmoor Baptist Church Memorial Chapel, with Dr. Larry Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent. Visitation with the family will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Rose-Neath Marshall St.



Martha was born August 16, 1922 in Kerr, Arkansas to Reuben and Mamie Woodson. She was a longtime member of Broadmoor Baptist Church. She worked alongside her husband for many years at their real estate company, Fulco Realty Co. Martha and her husband loved to dance and play golf together and developed many treasured friendships over the years, through these activities. She was also an accomplished pianist.



Martha is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 69 years, Roy Joe Fulco. She is survived by her son, Jim Fulco; daughter, Marcie Speirs and husband Randy; three grandchildren, Mike Speirs and wife Christina, Tommy Speirs and wife Kelly, and Susan Bruscato and husband Brandon; thirteen great-grandchildren, Brianna and Ashtin Claiborne, Dylan and Brady Speirs, Caleb, Nathan, Levi, Hayley, Samuel, Audrey and Abel Speirs, Elizabeth and Joseph Bruscato.



Honoring Martha as pallbearers will be Randy Speirs, Mike Speirs, Tommy Speirs, Brandon Bruscato, Caleb Speirs and Dylan Speirs.



Special thanks to The Home Instead staff, Stat Home Health, St. Josephs Hospice, and Dr. P.V. Blanchard. An extra special thanks to Katrina, Tina, Shirley and Maxine, She loved y'all and so do we.



Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Macular Degeneration Foundation, or to Parkinson's Foundation.