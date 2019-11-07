Services
Martin R. McCoy Jr. Obituary
Martin R. McCoy, Jr.

Shreveport - Martin R. McCoy, Jr. passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the age of 95. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 PM and Prayer Service will begin at 6:00 PM on Friday, November 8, at Osborn Funeral Home, 3631 Southern Avenue in Shreveport.

The funeral will the held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 9, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Shreveport, with Rev. Matthew T. Long presiding. Graveside ceremony will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Ave. in Shreveport.

Mr. McCoy was a native of Colo, Iowa and a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the Army Air Corps (11th Air Force) in the Aleutian Islands. Residing in Shreveport since 1956.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Cora; and his son, Martin "Marty" R. McCoy, III (Lesley).

Mr. McCoy was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, The Society of Petroleum Engineers, Shreveport Geological Society, Quiet Birdmen, , EAA, AOPA, and is a recipient of The Wright Brothers "Master Pilot" Award.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses, medical staff, care givers, and clergy in providing professional care and compassion.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
