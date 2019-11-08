Services
Marva Watson Obituary
Marva Watson

Shreveport - Mrs. Marva Watson, 87, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. As she believed in God she has not perished, but now has everlasting life. A service celebrating her life and the beginning of her eternal life will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Marva was born on February 13, 1932 in Abilene, TX. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Emma Eunice and John Marvin Brown and her devoted husband of 34 years, William O. Watson (Bill). Marva is survived by her daughter, Diane Ruth, and three grandchildren, Jason Michael Frazier, Christopher William Frazier and Holly Kathryn Frazier.

Marva and Bill shared a love for God and each other like no other. Marva's devotion to Christ led her to have the heart of a servant and she enjoyed serving the members of Southern Hills Church of Christ, the Altrusa Club and the Women's Department Club.

"Let me give" Author unknown

I do not know how long I'll live

But while I live, Lord, let me give

Some comfort to someone in need

By smile or nod - kind word or deed

And let me do whatever I can

To ease things for my fellow man.

I want not but to do my part

To "lift" a tired or weary heart.

To change folks frowns to smiles again

Then I will not have lived in vain

And I'll not care how long I'll live

If I can give - and give - and give

Special recognition would like to be given to Bill Watson Jr., Andrea Vogelsang and Jessica Picar. They graciously carried out the wishes of Marva's late husband and his love for her by overseeing her care. The family would also like to thank the staff at The Glen for the exceptional care and love given to Marva.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019
