Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Marvin D. Shoemake Obituary
Marvin D. Shoemake

Bossier City - Services to honor the life of Mr. Marvin D. Shoemake, 86, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Mr. Ed Koglin. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Votiure 137/40 and 8 Nurses Training, 8040 Lakeshore Dr. Shreveport, LA.

You may continue reading Mr. Shoemake's life story by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 28, 2019
