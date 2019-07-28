|
Dr. Marvin "Wayne" Hanson
Minden - Services celebrating the life of Dr. Marvin Wayne Hanson will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Brother Leland Crawford and Harold Glen Hanson officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. the hour before the service.
Wayne was born on May 12, 1928 in Longstreet, LA and passed away on July 26, 2019 in Minden, LA at 91 years of age. He graduated from Homer High School in 1945, continued his education at Centenary College in Shreveport, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science. Wayne received his Doctorate in Chemistry from The University of Houston. Wayne spent time as a track and cross-country coach at McNeese State. He was recently inducted into the McNeese State College Hall of Fame for his accomplishments. Wayne returned to Centenary College as the Head of the Chemistry Department. After he retired from teaching, Wayne went to work at Bayou State Oil. For over 70 years he was an avid runner, and proud member of the Red River Runners Club. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Minden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Marvin and Nellie Connell Hanson; grandson, Sheldon Cruse and first wife, Frances Dawson Hanson.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Loretta Palmer Hanson; daughters, Lisa Haas and husband Larry and Kim Flahive and husband Jim; son, Wayne Hanson, Jr. and wife Andrea; brother, Joe Belton Hanson and wife Sarah; step-daughter, Sheree Watts; grandchildren, Joseph, William, Andrew, Palmer, Sean, Shelby, Tina and Kristi; great grandsons; Tyler, Matthew and Jaxon; great-great granddaughter, Wynter and nephews, Scott and Mark.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Hanson, William Hanson, Andrew Hanson, Tyler Strickland, Scott Hanson and Mark Hanson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Matthew Higgins, Sean Flahive and Jaxon Smith.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Martin and Wayne's caregivers, Brittany, Kyla, Monica and Melba for their kindness and care.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 28, 2019