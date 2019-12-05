|
Marvin Hogan
Shreveport - Marvin Robert Hogan, 87, of Shreveport, La. died peacefully Wednesday December 4, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Marvin was born September 26, 1932, son of Johnnie Hogan and Agnes Frazier Hogan. He graduated from Choudrant High School in 1950 and subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War in a deployment to Morocco. In December, 1958 he married the love of his life Betty Bennett, also of Choudrant.
Marvin enjoyed detail and precision, a quality which made him a natural at accounting and finance. He had a fulfilling career at several oil and gas firms including Pennzoil and Arkla Gas. He also earned a Bachelors degree at Louisiana Tech University later in life while simultaneously working full-time, supporting a family and remaining faithful at Summer Grove Baptist Church. He proudly served many years in the Air Force Reserve and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant.
Marvin was no stranger to adversity but made it known to few. Having lost his father in 1939 at age 7, his widowed mother Agnes was left to sustain the young family, which included a profoundly disabled younger brother Eugene, who required round-the-clock care. The family later suffered Eugene's death, leaving the young Marvin and Agnes to make their way, which they did together with the help of a caring extended family.
As a father to two boys, Marvin made it his mission to always be supportive and encouraging. He was ever-present at school events, awards, football games, music concerts, plays, graduations, Indian-guide camps, odd entrepreneurial pursuits and the like. He regularly reminded them they could be anything they wanted if they were willing to put in the work.
Marvin, with his eternal optimism, sharp wit, deep faith and inherent kindness, will be terribly missed by his family and all those whose lives he touched. He is survived by son Ken Hogan and wife Connie, son Jeff Hogan and wife Sheri, and six granddaughters, all of whom he loved deeply: Lindsey Rene, Kendall Ann, Hannah Grace, Rachel Joy, Holly Marie and Ryleigh Anne. The family would also like to extend heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home and to those at Montclair Assisted Living. The family also desires to individually honor Marvin's amazing primary nurse, Robyn Watkins, for the selfless and exemplary care she delivered throughout his tedious battle with Parkinson's.
Services will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 at 9am at Forest Park Funeral Home in Shreveport, with visitation being Friday December 6, 2019 at 7pm.. Burial will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home of Monroe, La.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019