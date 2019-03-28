Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Stanley, LA
1934 - 2019
Marvin Lynn Jones Obituary
Marvin Lynn Jones

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Marvin Lynn Jones will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Officiating will be Reverend Ronney Joe Webb and Reverend Richard Tull. Burial will follow immediately in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Stanley, LA.

Marvin was born on April 6, 1934 in DeSoto Parish to Charlie Levi Jones and Josie Mae Gonzalez Jones and passed away March 26, 2019 in Shreveport. Marvin was a member of Highland Baptist Church, which merged into First Baptist Church of Shreveport 25 years ago. He enjoyed watching all sports, but especially volleyball. He was most proud of his four year undefeated streak on the church's volleyball team, earning four championship trophies for Highland Baptist Church.

Marvin spent many years working in retail and could look at you and know the size of your suit and shoes right away. He also wasn't shy to tell you if you were the wearing the wrong size or color. If you asked him how you looked in a suit, be prepared to hear the truth! Retirement was not for Marvin. He began his last career at Rose-Neath Funeral Homes where he spent many years helping and caring for families.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, two brothers, one niece and three nephews. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patsy Davis Jones and his sister, Mary Brown.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet Cemetery Committee, 352 Highway 763, Mansfield, LA 71052.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 28, 2019
