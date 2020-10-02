1/1
Mary Alice Toney
1935 - 2020
Mary Alice Toney

Bossier City - Mary Alice Osbon Toney, born November 24, 1935 in Pioneer LA, went to be with her heavenly Father on October 1, 2020. She did NOT have Covid-19. She did however, bear and raise 5 wonderful children, one of which preceded her in death, Michael "Moochie". She was also preceded in death by her parents, Henry Doward Osbon and Maude E. Copes; daughter-in-law, Becky Toney; brother, Bud Osbon; sisters, Ruth Rawls and Susie Bush; the father of her children, George Toney Jr and special friend, Lou Ann Wolk.

She is survived by son, Danny Toney, of Shreveport, Louisiana; daughters, Shelia Pridgen and husband, Bob, Becky Morris, and husband, Bill, and Georgia Owens and husband, Steve; sisters, Elizabeth Brister, Betty Ezell and husband, Sam, and Patsy Minton and husband, Doug; brother, Tommy Osbon and wife, Kay; as well as numerous grand-children, great grand-children, nieces, nephews and friends.

Being a stay at home mom, she was active in Fairfield Elementary PTA and for all those years of service, she was awarded a certificate of achievement by the Principal. After raising her children, she went to work for AT&T for over 15 years until her retirement. She loved to travel and enjoyed the food, the music, and the company of great friends and family. Mom was a kind, loving, gentle, and free spirit. If you knew her, you loved her. Even in her last years, she continued to be independent, full of laughter and loving life, bringing joy to all those around her. She especially loved Jose, Ana and Aaron, who devoted much time and love to her. We cannot thank God enough for putting them in our path at a time when we needed them the most. They are like family to us.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Airline Dr. in Bossier City. As per Toney's wishes, she will be cremated, with her ashes spread in some of the most meaningful locations to her. Her children see several road trips in their future.




Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
