Mary Ann Harper
Shreveport - February 26, 1938 - May 10, 2020
Mrs. Mary Ann Harper, age 82, of Shreveport, Louisiana entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services for Mrs. Harper will be on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball, Louisiana with Reverend Trey Lewis officiating.Burial for Mrs. Harper will be in Frazier Cemetery in Prospect, La.. Visitation for Mrs. Harper will begin on Friday, May 15, 2020 at noon at Gallagher Funeral Home until service time.
Mrs. Harper was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harper, Sr.; a son, Troy Harper; a sister, Rosalee Cooley and her parents, Odell and Otis Davidson.
Mrs. Harper is survived by two sons, Bill Frazier (Debra) of Shreveport and James Harper, Jr. (Glenda) of Pelican Lodge, Louisiana; two sisters, Mayme Peters (Carl) of Pineville, La and Janice Swartz of Galatin, TN; four grandchildren, Christopher Frazier, Patrick Frazier, Haley Frazier and James Harper, III; five great-grandchildren, Hunter Brown, Paxton Frazier, Grant Frazier, Braden Harper and Luke Harper and a host of friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 12 to May 14, 2020